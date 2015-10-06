(Adds comment from Patriarch Partners)
NEW YORK Oct 5 Lynn Tilton, a New York
financier accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
of defrauding clients, was sued on Monday by two of her
investors, who claimed her mismanagement and misrepresentations
caused them to lose more than $45 million.
Germany's Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale and its
Hannover Funding Co affiliate said Tilton and her firm Patriarch
Partners LLC tricked them into investing $135 million in their
Zohar collateralized loan obligation funds, and concealing their
intent to manage the funds "for their own benefit and profit."
"We deny these baseless allegations in the strongest
possible terms and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves in
court," said a spokesman for Patriarch Partners.
A lawyer for Tilton did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
The plaintiffs had indicated in a May 15 filing with the New
York state supreme court in Manhattan that they intended to sue,
but did not file their formal complaint until Monday.
Tilton and Patriarch have been accused by the SEC of hiding
the poor performance of assets underlying the Zohar funds, for
which they raised more than $2.5 billion and allegedly collected
nearly $200 million of improper fees.
The defendants have denied wrongdoing. Tilton is known as
the "Diva of Distressed" for her efforts to turn around troubled
companies.
The case is Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale et al v.
Tilton et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No.
651695/2015.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker)