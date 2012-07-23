BRASILIA, July 23 A Brazilian court denied mobile phone carrier TIM Participações' request to overturn a decision by the telecommunications watchdog that suspended sales of new plans by the firm in 19 states, according to a court filing on Monday.

Last week, Anatel, as the regulator is known, ordered TIM, along with two other leading carriers, to stop selling new mobile plans in some states in response to rising consumer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)