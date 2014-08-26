(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK Aug 26 Warren Buffett may be most
famous for the billions of dollars he has made from investing
but he is also well known as a cheerleader for the United
States. The Oracle of Omaha routinely exhorts investors to put
their money in America, "the mother lode of opportunity," as he
wrote in his annual letter this year.
So Buffett's participation in fast-food chain Burger King
Worldwide Inc's purchase of coffee and doughnut chain
Tim Hortons Inc - complete with relocation of Burger
King's domicile to Canada - might at first blush raise
questions about his patriotism.
Investors and tax experts say Miami-based Burger King's move
to Canada through a so-called tax inversion will help curb its
U.S. tax bill. Similar recent moves by other U.S. companies -
mainly through the purchase of European companies - have drawn
the ire of President Barack Obama, who suggested they are
corporate deserters lacking economic patriotism.
But analysts and investors say that the Burger King deal
underlines the market savvy that's helped him build his fortune
more than prompting questions about his commitment to the U.S.
"When Warren Buffett advocates investing in America, as I
understand it, that's because that's where the opportunities
largely lie," said Meyer Shields, managing director at
investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc. "Investing in
America is actually the outcome of his analysis instead of the
beginning assumption."
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has committed $3
billion of preferred equity for 3G Capital, which controls
Burger King, to buy Tim Hortons in a deal worth almost $12
billion. That should give him a juicy return and a stake in any
increase in value of the combined entity.
Berkshire, a sprawling conglomerate with more than 80
companies and a wide-ranging stock portfolio, will have no role
in operating the new entity.
Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett did not return calls
requesting comment.
Buffett tried to explain the reasons for the move to Canada
in comments to the Financial Times. "Tim Hortons earns more
money than Burger King does," he told the paper. "I just don't
know how the Canadians would feel about Tim Hortons moving to
Florida. The main thing here is to make the Canadians happy."
NOT A DIME MORE
Buffett, the world's third richest person, has been clear in
the past on the question of corporate tax rates.
"Anybody who thinks corporate taxes are too high should look
at a chart of corporate taxes as a percentage of GDP since World
War II," Buffett said at the annual Berkshire Hathaway
stockholders' meeting in Nebraska in May this year in reference
to a big drop in that level.
He has also advocated higher tax rates for the ultra rich,
noting that his longtime secretary, Debbie Bosanek, pays a
higher tax rate than he does.
But for all that Buffett has defended the idea that
corporations in the U.S. see enviable profits, he's also been
clear that it's not his job to write any more checks to the
government than necessary.
"I will not pay a dime more of individual taxes than I owe,
and I won't pay a dime more of corporate taxes than we owe," he
told Fortune magazine this year.
Berkshire's stock portfolio is stuffed full of iconic
American companies, such as Coca Cola and IBM.
And the investment company owns plenty of well-known names, as
well, including Dairy Queen and insurer Geico.
But in the criteria he's talked about over the years for why
he buys a company, such as the simplicity of a business, strong
management and earnings power, a U.S. headquarters does not
factor.
Simply put, said Bill Smead, chief investment officer of
Smead Capital Management and a Berkshire investor, "Buffett is a
capitalist first and a patriot second."
