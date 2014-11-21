VANCOUVER Nov 21 The Canadian government will
decide before Dec. 25 on whether to approve the takeover by
U.S.-based Burger King Worldwide Inc of Canada's iconic
coffee-and-donut Tim Hortons Inc, Industry Minister
James Moore said on Friday.
"Soon, soon," the minister said, when asked by Reuters when
a decision could be expected. "Before Christmas," he added.
Canada's Competition Bureau had last month already given its
stamp of approval to the C$12.64 billion ($11.25 billion) deal
. Moore has to decide on whether the foreign
takeover is of net benefit to Canada.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Randall Palmer; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)