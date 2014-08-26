UPDATE 1-Gap names Breitbard as Banana Republic head
March 14 Gap Inc on Tuesday named Mark Breitbard as chief executive of its Banana Republic unit, as the retailer looks to revamp the brand, which has been struggling with sales declines.
Aug 26 Burger King Worldwide Inc agreed to buy Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc in cash and stock to create the third-largest quick service restaurant group with sales of about $23 billion.
Tim Hortons shareholders will receive C$65.50 in cash and 0.8025 shares of the new company for every share they own, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 14 Gap Inc on Tuesday named Mark Breitbard as chief executive of its Banana Republic unit, as the retailer looks to revamp the brand, which has been struggling with sales declines.
BERLIN, March 14 Germany's Transportation Ministry on Tuesday denied a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper saying it would delay introduction of a new highway toll for cars until 2020, three years later than expected.
March 14 Gap Inc named Mark Breitbard as president and chief executive officer of its Banana Republic brand.