UPDATE 1-China's Sinopec close to snapping up Chevron's South African oil assets -sources
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 Burger King Worldwide and Tim Hortons Inc on Tuesday said their $11.5 billion merger is "moving forward as planned," as new Treasury Department rules on corporate tax inversions take effect.
"This deal has always been driven by long-term growth and not by tax benefits," the companies said in a joint statement.
Fast-food burger chain Burger King is in the midst of inverting to Canada in a deal with coffee and doughnut seller Tim Hortons. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Deal would give Sinopec first refinery in Africa (Adds transaction details, industry context)
* Citigroup Inc - reaffirms that it has not sent these emails to its clients and has no connection with this unauthorized email
BERLIN, March 17 Germany could file a suit against the United States at the World Trade Organization over President Donald Trump's proposed border tax, the economy minister said on Friday ahead of a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump later in the day.