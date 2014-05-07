BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 7 Tim Hortons, Canada's biggest coffee and doughnut chain, reported higher earnings on Wednesday, as same-store sales grew during the quarter, but results were partially impacted by higher interest expense and a higher tax rate.
Net income attributable to Tim Hortons for the first quarter ended March 30 was C$90.9 million, or 66 Canadian cents, compared with C$86.2 million, or 56 Canadian cents earned a year ago.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.