SAO PAULO Oct 4 TIM Participacoes, (TIMP3.SA) Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, will issue 1.72 billion reais ($926 million) of new shares, the company said in a security filing late on Tuesday.

The company, known as TIM Brasil and run by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), fixed a price of 8.60 reais per share for 200,258,368 new shares, compared with the stock's Tuesday close of 8.68 reais per share, down 3.6 percent on the day.

($1 = 1.86 reais)