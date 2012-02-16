SAO PAULO Feb 16 TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, posted a net profit of 405 million reais ($236 million) on Thursday, slightly above expectations of a 402 million reais profit in a Reuters survey.

TIM's net income in the quarter fell 79 percent from a year earlier, when it booked a 1.4 billion reais tax credit.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a securities filing that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 9 percent to 1.305 billion reais. ($1 = 1.72 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)