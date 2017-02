SAO PAULO, April 26 TIM Participacoes , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Thursday its first-quarter net income rose 30 percent from a year earlier to 276.4 million reais ($146.3 million), according to a securities filing.

Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia beat an average estimate of 263.2 million reais in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

($1 = 1.889 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by M.D. Golan)