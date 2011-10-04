* Phone company prices 200 mln shares at 8.60 reais each

SAO PAULO Oct 4 TIM Participacoes, (TIMP3.SA) Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, priced 1.72 billion reais ($926 million) of new shares on Tuesday, the company said in a late security filing.

The company, known as TIM Brasil and run by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), fixed a price of 8.60 reais per share for 200,258,368 new shares, compared with the stock's Tuesday close of 8.68 reais per share, down 3.6 percent on the day.

Shares of TIM Brasil sank last month on rumors of the share sale, but rallied after parent company Telecom Italia agreed to buy two-thirds of the offering. [ID:nS1E78E0HI]

The offering comes after a string of canceled and suspended share sales in Brazil, as capital markets have been roiled by fears of a sovereign default in Europe. [ID:nN1E76L0PB]

The new capital will replenish TIM's coffers after its purchase of broadband company AES Atimus for 1.6 billion reais in July. The acquisition adds fiber optic infrastructure as TIM builds bandwidth ahead of Brazil's 2014 soccer World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.

($1 = 1.86 reais)