* Wireless carrier Q3 profit doubles from year ago

* CEO holds year-end guidance despite economic slowdown

* TIM's client base up 26 pct, captures No. 2 market share

* Itau BBA maintains "outperform" rating (Rewrites throughout with CEO comments, market context)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA), Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, will meet this year's profit targets as its customer base outgrows those of competitors hot on its heels, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We're pushing ahead in the fourth quarter with a confident course," said Chief Executive Luca Luciani on a conference call after third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year before. "We have no revisions to guidance," he added.

The company known as TIM Brasil, run by Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), posted solid results despite concerns of a sharper economic slowdown in Brazil, as its exclusively mobile client base swells with users swapping fixed lines for cell phones.

The company's client base grew 26 percent from a year earlier, taking second place in Brazil's booming wireless market during the quarter and helping to boost net revenue 19 percent from a year before.

Analysts warn of intense competition pressuring profit margins in the industry as carriers step up their fight for customers with rising wages in Brazil's strong job market.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 11 percent from a year earlier to 1.15 billion reais.

However, that sum as a share of revenue -- a ratio known as the EBITDA margin -- slipped nearly 2 percentage points from a year earlier to 26.4 percent in the quarter.

TIM booked net income of 317 million reais ($186 million) in the quarter, up from 147 million reais a year before but slightly lower than expectations of 334 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]

Shares of TIM shed 2.1 percent on Tuesday, in line with a 2.3 percent drop on the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP. TIM stock has gained around 35 percent this year, while the Bovespa has lost nearly 18 percent.

Itau BBA analysts Susana Salaru and Carlos Constantini held their "outperform" recommendation for TIM shares due to the "strong" results in line with expectations, they said in a client note. ($1 = 1.74 reais) (With reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo in Rio de Janeiro and Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)