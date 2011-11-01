* Wireless carrier Q3 profit doubles from year ago
* CEO holds year-end guidance despite economic slowdown
* TIM's client base up 26 pct, captures No. 2 market share
* Itau BBA maintains "outperform" rating
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 TIM Participacoes (TIMP3.SA),
Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, will meet this
year's profit targets as its customer base outgrows those of
competitors hot on its heels, the company's chief executive
said on Tuesday.
"We're pushing ahead in the fourth quarter with a confident
course," said Chief Executive Luca Luciani on a conference call
after third-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year
before. "We have no revisions to guidance," he added.
The company known as TIM Brasil, run by Telecom Italia
(TLIT.MI), posted solid results despite concerns of a sharper
economic slowdown in Brazil, as its exclusively mobile client
base swells with users swapping fixed lines for cell phones.
The company's client base grew 26 percent from a year
earlier, taking second place in Brazil's booming wireless
market during the quarter and helping to boost net revenue 19
percent from a year before.
Analysts warn of intense competition pressuring profit
margins in the industry as carriers step up their fight for
customers with rising wages in Brazil's strong job market.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
11 percent from a year earlier to 1.15 billion reais.
However, that sum as a share of revenue -- a ratio known as
the EBITDA margin -- slipped nearly 2 percentage points from a
year earlier to 26.4 percent in the quarter.
TIM booked net income of 317 million reais ($186 million)
in the quarter, up from 147 million reais a year before but
slightly lower than expectations of 334 million reais,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]
Shares of TIM shed 2.1 percent on Tuesday, in line with a
2.3 percent drop on the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.
TIM stock has gained around 35 percent this year, while the
Bovespa has lost nearly 18 percent.
Itau BBA analysts Susana Salaru and Carlos Constantini held
their "outperform" recommendation for TIM shares due to the
"strong" results in line with expectations, they said in a
client note.
($1 = 1.74 reais)
(With reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo in Rio de Janeiro and
Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)