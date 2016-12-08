BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
SAO PAULO Dec 8 TIM Participações SA , Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, means to double its 4G coverage to 2,000 cities in the country by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.