SAO PAULO/MILAN Oct 31 Brazil's Grupo Oi SA,
Mexico's America Movil SAB and Spain's Telefonica SA agreed to
place a joint bid worth around 32 billion reais ($13 billion)
for control of TIM Participações SA, Brazil's No. 2
wireless carrier, two sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Friday.
While the accord is not yet finalized, the companies agreed
to present a single offer to Telecom Italia SpA, which
owns about 67 percent of TIM Participações, said the first
source, who requested anonymity since the deal is in the works.
A bid could be presented within two weeks, both sources
added. The first source said Oi, America Movil and Telefonica
hope their bid will not meet too much resistance from antitrust
and industry watchdogs in Brazil.
($1 = 2.4550 Brazilian reais)
