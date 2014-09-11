Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Sept 10 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA reiterated on Wednesday it had commissioned investment bank BTG Pactual to seek possible partners in a joint bid for rival wireless carrier TIM Participações SA.
Oi neither confirmed nor denied reports that BTG is reaching out to Spain's Telefonica SA and Mexico's America Movil SAB de CV in a deal that would break up the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA.
"BTG Pactual's role is to make contact with any entity that could participate in the operation, even in light of potential regulatory and competitive restrictions that could result," Oi said in a regulatory filing.
"(Oi) is still not involved, at this point, in any formal negotiations with any third parties on this subject," the company added.
Carlos Slim's America Movil confirmed on Monday that it plans to hold talks with Oi to make a joint bid for TIM. Telefonica has declined to comment on the rumors, which gained steam since late last year.
Breaking up TIM would give rivals more breathing room in Brazil's crowded four-way mobile market, where they have struggled to add customers, invest in high-speed networks and protect profits in a stagnant economy. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.