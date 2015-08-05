SAO PAULO Aug 5 TIM Participações SA
, Brazil's second-biggest wireless carrier, aims to
reduce operating expenses by at least 1 billion reais ($290
million) over the next three years, Chief Financial Officer
Guglielmo Noya said on a Wednesday earnings call.
Noya said the cost-cutting plan and growing data revenue
should help to expand profit margins. On Tuesday, TIM reported a
drop in profit, excluding a one-time sale of cell towers, due to
weak sales and rising payroll costs.
($1 = 3.46 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by
Christian Plumb)