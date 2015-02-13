BRIEF-Protector ASA - Swedish Competition Authority performed control in its Swedish branch on April 4
* Swedish Competition Authority performed control in Protector's Swedish branch on April 4, 2017
SAO PAULO Feb 13 Brazil wireless carrier TIM Participações SA expects declining voice revenue to stabilize in 2015 and eventually grow again, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu told analysts on Friday.
"Obviously that growth won't be like in the past, when revenue was growing by double digits, but it will grow again," Abreu said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* WPCS International Inc - Effective as of March 30, 2017 board resolved to increase size of board by 2 directors, for total of 7 directors - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nZYZve] Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 4 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.