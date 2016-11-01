PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Nov 1 Tim Participacoes SA , Brazil's second largest wireless carrier, on Tuesday reaffirmed its plans to invest 12.5 billion reais ($3.9 billion) during the 2016-2018 period.
Speaking on a conference call to discuss third quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Stefano De Angelis said TIM will extend its 4G network to 1,000 Brazilian cities this year, a 24 percent increase from 2015.
($1 = 3.2000 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%
* Civeo Corporation comments on recent macroeconomic developments and issues fourth quarter 2016 preliminary financial information and 2017 financial guidance