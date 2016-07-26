BRIEF-Danaher reports Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAO PAULO, July 25 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, on Monday posted an 85-percent drop in second-quarter net income from a year ago.
Profit fell from a year earlier to 47.41 million reais ($14.4 million) at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI, according to a securities filing on Monday. Net income came in at well below the consensus estimate of 115 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Enerplus Corp - Q4 2017 liquids production guidance is 45,000 - 50,000 barrels per day
* 3D Systems Corp - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to its non-gaap earnings per share and cash generation