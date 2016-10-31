Cancer, hepatitis treatments set for boost as China overhauls drugs list
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
SAO PAULO Oct 31 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, on Monday posted a 49 percent drop in third-quarter net income from the same period a year ago but still beat market expectations.
Company profit fell to 184 million reais at the local unit of Telecom Italia SpA, according to a securities filing, beating a consensus estimate of 102.83 million reais by a Reuters poll of analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a metric of profitability known as EBITDA, fell by 18 percent to 1.279 billion reais, above an average estimate of 1.227 billion reais for the quarter that ended in September. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Reese Ewing; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Inclusion makes medicines accessible through state insurance
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB