BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014
SAO PAULO, April 28 TIM Participaçoes SA , Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, posted first-quarter net income of 132 million reais ($41.46 million), up 3.3 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Friday.
Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia was near an average estimate of 134 million reais in a Thomson Reuters survey of analysts.
Net services revenue rose 3.5 percent as TIM continued to focus on higher value postpaid customers after a punishing two-year recession that has eroded Brazilians' purchasing power.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 8.7 percent to 1.263 billion reais, above an average estimate of 1.244 billion reais.
EBITDA as a share of revenue rose to 32.0 percent from 30.2 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 3.1836 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Susan Thomas)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye