BRIEF-Akoustis to acquire 120,000 sq. ft. Wafer Manufacturing Facility
* Akoustis Technologies Inc- under terms of agreements, Akoustis will pay $2.75 million in cash at closing to RF-Suny and FRMC
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Wireless carrier TIM Participações SA is not counting on consolidation of major players in Brazil, although there are aspects of the market opening the door for a possible tie-up, Chief Executive Rodrigo Abreu said on Wednesday.
Abreu added that there is no ongoing negotiation or standing offer from rival Oi SA, which authorized investment firm LetterOne Group last week to negotiate a possible merger with TIM. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, March 24 Little-known Thrivent Financial, a Minneapolis-based asset manager that offers financial services to Lutherans, is hoping its recent streak of outperformance will make it stand apart at a time when steep investor outflows are prompting a wave of mergers throughout the mutual fund industry.