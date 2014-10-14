Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAO PAULO Oct 14 Telefonica Brasil SA said investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual has not reached out to make a joint bid for TIM Participacoes SA and is instead focusing on integrating GVT SA, the Brazilian telecommunications company it recently bought, Chief Executive Officer Antonio Carlos Valente said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)