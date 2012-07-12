* Minister: may suspend TIM sales to resolve service issues

* Company says unaware of possible penalties or reason for them

* TIM shares drop 7 percent for biggest drop on Bovespa index

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 12 Shares of Brazilian phone company TIM Participacoes slipped in Sao Paulo trading on Thursday as investors worried that the phone company may face penalties for service complaints.

Punitive action by the government could be a drag on the company's revenues at the same time it is required to increase investment, an analyst said.

Brazil's Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said in an interview that action must be taken to improve service quality at TIM after the government received several consumer complaints, principally in five or six states.

Bernardo said the government will set a deadline for TIM to solve the problems and reduce complaints and, if necessary, suspend sales "as a last resort."

Shares of TIM, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia , fell 7 percent in afternoon trading, the largest drop on Brazil's Bovespa index, which was down 0.1 percent.

"Regarding rumors of a possible restriction of sales, the company knows nothing about such an extreme measure or any cause for it," TIM said in a Thursday securities filing, adding that it has invested about 3 billion reais ($1.5 billion) annually for the past four years.

Phone companies in Brazil are increasing capital spending to reach a growing consumer class spread across the country. But Bernardo has said telecommunications companies need to step up investments to more than 24 billion reais, compared with 17 billion reais in recent years, in order to improve services.

The minister's comments suggest Brazil is willing to employ both carrot and stick to boost investment in the industry.

"This could be bad for TIM, because it could see its revenue affected at the same time it may need more resources to speed up investments," said analyst Henrique Florentino at Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Danielle Assalve; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Brad Haynes and Kenneth Barry)