* Minister: may suspend TIM sales to resolve service issues
* Company says unaware of possible penalties or reason for
them
* TIM shares drop 7 percent for biggest drop on Bovespa
index
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 12 Shares of Brazilian
phone company TIM Participacoes slipped in Sao Paulo
trading on Thursday as investors worried that the phone company
may face penalties for service complaints.
Punitive action by the government could be a drag on the
company's revenues at the same time it is required to increase
investment, an analyst said.
Brazil's Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo said in an
interview that action must be taken to improve service quality
at TIM after the government received several consumer
complaints, principally in five or six states.
Bernardo said the government will set a deadline for TIM to
solve the problems and reduce complaints and, if necessary,
suspend sales "as a last resort."
Shares of TIM, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia
, fell 7 percent in afternoon trading, the largest drop
on Brazil's Bovespa index, which was down 0.1 percent.
"Regarding rumors of a possible restriction of sales, the
company knows nothing about such an extreme measure or any cause
for it," TIM said in a Thursday securities filing, adding that
it has invested about 3 billion reais ($1.5 billion) annually
for the past four years.
Phone companies in Brazil are increasing capital spending to
reach a growing consumer class spread across the country. But
Bernardo has said telecommunications companies need to step up
investments to more than 24 billion reais, compared with 17
billion reais in recent years, in order to improve services.
The minister's comments suggest Brazil is willing to employ
both carrot and stick to boost investment in the industry.
"This could be bad for TIM, because it could see its revenue
affected at the same time it may need more resources to speed up
investments," said analyst Henrique Florentino at Um
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
($1 = 2.05 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Danielle Assalve; Writing by
Asher Levine; Editing by Brad Haynes and Kenneth Barry)