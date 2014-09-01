Sept 1 Tim SA :

* Said on Friday it reported H1 revenue was 226.5 million zlotys versus 154.2 million zlotys last year

* Said H1 operating loss was 8.7 million zlotys versus loss of 4.9 million zlotys last year

* Said H1 net loss was 7.3 million zlotys versus loss of 4 million zlotys last year

