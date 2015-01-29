Jan 29 Time Warner Cable Inc, the
second-largest U.S. cable TV operator, reported a 3.8 percent
rise in revenue as it lost fewer residential video customers.
Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $554
million, or $1.95 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$540 million, or $1.89 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $5.79 billion from $5.58 billion.
Time Warner Cable lost 38,000 residential video customers in
the quarter, less than the 103,000 that market research firm
StreetAccount had estimated.
The company lost 85,000 residential video subscribers a year
earlier.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)