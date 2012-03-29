JAKARTA, March 29 PT Timah,
Indonesia's largest tin miner, said refined tin production fell
6 percent to 38,132 tonnes last year.
In a statement on Thursday, Timah, the world's largest
exporter of tin and second-largest producer of refined tin, gave
no reason for the fall.
In an effort to push global prices above $23,000 per tonne,
tin smelters in the main producing region of Bangka-Belitung
islands imposed a brief ban on exporting ingots from October,
but the embargo did not hold.
"The 'moratorium movement' was a protest from Indonesian tin
producers against traders who used (the) economic crisis in
Europe to decrease (the) global refined tin price," Timah said.
It said that during the export stoppage, the company ceased
all spot sales but continued to service contractual agreements.
According to the company's website, the company has tin
mining rights for 522,460 hectares of area, both on-shore and
off-shore in or around Indonesia's main tin producing region of
Bangka-Belitung.
Total exports of tin in Indonesia, the world's top producer
and exporter, rose almost 4 percent to 96,019.76 tonnes in 2011.
On Thursday, tin prices on the London Metal Exchange
traded at about $22,225 a tonne, and have gained about 16
percent this year.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Michael Taylor; Editing by
David Holmes)