* Source says TIM faces penalties, fines
* Client complaints soared in past months
* Shares reverse part of Thursday losses
BRASILIA, July 13 Brazil telecommunications
regulator Anatel is considering imposing penalties on wireless
phone company TIM Participações as early as next
week, said a source with direct knowledge of the situation,
following a surge in customer complaints over service quality in
recent months.
The source, an Anatel official who declined to be quoted
because of the sensitivity of the issue, said a decision to fine
or even suspend sales of new plans at TIM Brasil, as the company
is known, may come after a technical evaluation.
TIM Brasil overtook America Movil as Brazil's second-largest
mobile phone carrier this year following an aggressive strategy
to lure clients. A decline in the quality of service might have
been a consequence of such drive, analysts said, as TIM grew its
client base to 68.5 million subscribers in May.
Shares of TIM recouped on Friday part of the losses incurred
the prior session, when the stock shed 7.5 percent. TIM Brasil
closed 2 percent higher on Friday to 10 reais.
Communications Minister Paulo Bernardo told reporters on
Thursday that action might be taken to improve service quality
at TIM Brasil after the government received several consumer
complaints, principally in five or six states. The company is
the wireless unit of Telecom Italia Mobile in the
South American nation.
Phone companies in Brazil are increasing capital spending to
reach a growing consumer class spread across the country. But
Bernardo has said telecommunications companies need to step up
investments to more than 24 billion reais ($11.8 billion),
compared with an average 17 billion reais in recent years, in
order to improve services.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Bernard Orr)