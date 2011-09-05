* Company denies report its parent plans to sell stake

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 TIM Participacoes, Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, said on Tuesday its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia has no plans to sell part of its stake in the Brazilian company.

The statement from Sao Paulo-based TIM Participacoes ( TIMP3.SA ) came in a securities filing responding to a report by newspaper Valor Economico that Telecom Italia ( TLIT.MI ) was preparing to sell some of its 67 percent stake in the local company, called TIM Brasil, while retaining control.

TIM Brasil said it had contacted the controlling company and been told that "Telecom Italia does not plan to sell any part of its direct or indirect participation in TIM Brasil and is not even working on a proposal of that kind."

Speculation has mounted recently that some European companies could sell part of their stakes in Brazilian firms to raise cash for difficult times.

Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS, for example, announced in April that it would sell a 4.1 percent voting stake in Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco ( BBDC3.SA )( BBDC4.SA ) for around 2 billion reais ($1.2 billion). [ID:nLDE73R26V]

Shares of TIM Brasil were among the biggest decliners on the benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP, losing 4.8 percent while the broader index fell 2.6 percent, tracking global bourses lower on growing concerns about the euro zone's debt woes.

($1 = 1.65 reais)

(Reporting by Brad Haynes;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)