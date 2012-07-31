SAO PAULO, July 30 TIM Participaçoes,
Brazil's second-largest wireless phone company, booked a profit
of 346.8 million reais ($170 million) in the second quarter,
little changed from a year earlier, according to a securities
filing on Monday.
Profit at the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia
missed the average estimate of 397 million reais in a Reuters
survey of four analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
6 percent to 1.214 billion reais, below a forecast of 1.264
billion reais in the Reuters poll.
($1 = 2.03 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Juliana Schincariol; Editing by
Ed Davies)