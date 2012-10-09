* Investor Nelson Tanure demands restitution for stock drop

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 A minority shareholder in TIM Participaçoes, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, has filed a lawsuit against controlling shareholder Telecom Italia , demanding restitution for 10 billion reais ($5 billion) in lost market value.

JVCO Participações, an investment vehicle for Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, said on Tuesday that it had filed the lawsuit because Telecom Italia "has exercised its controlling power abusively, causing losses to TIM and its shareholders."

The lawsuit, filed in Rio de Janeiro, demands no specific amount in damages, JVCO said in a press statement.

Telecom Italia Chief Executive Franco Bernabe told reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro that the lawsuit was filed by a single minority shareholder. "This isn't a lawsuit filed by small investors in general," he said.

TIM said that it would address the accusations in court, adding in a brief press statement that its financial results are "solid, transparent and independently audited."

Regardless of how it is decided, the lawsuit threatens to become another black eye in a rocky year for TIM, whose stock has suffered amid unfavorable tax rulings, regulatory pressure and the departure of Chief Executive Luca Luciani.

JVCO said Telecom Italia, which holds 67 percent of TIM Brasil, was responsible for appointing Luciani as CEO while knowing he was a target of an Italian investigation into irregular SIM card activations.

Luciani's aggressive growth strategy helped TIM recover to second place in a crowded Brazilian wireless market, but he left the company in May as the Italian investigation mounted.

Since then TIM shares have lost 30 percent of their value, including a 1.7 percent drop on Tuesday to 7.13 reais, near a 19-month low.

In July, regulators banned TIM from selling pre-pay and contract plans in 19 of 26 Brazilian states after a surge in customer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage. TIM was able to resume sales 10 days later after presenting its plan to invest in improved services.

The regulator later released a report examining whether TIM had intentionally dropped calls by subscribers paying by the call rather than by the minute -- allegations the company denied, calling the report a flawed technical study.

TIM faced another setback in August when Telecom Italia said the company was challenging a bill for back taxes of 1.27 billion reais.

JVCO also rattled TIM shares last week, accusing the company of irresponsible accounting and alleging that it had made "negligible" provisions for more than 6.6 billion reais in potential tax debts and other liabilities.

TIM called the charges baseless, saying its risk management policy met all applicable accounting standards and had been approved by independent auditors.