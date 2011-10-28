* Dellawood Holdings buys 100 pct of Sibur

* Timchenko takes 37.5 pct in Sibur

* Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson to get 57.5 pct

* Both men beneficiaries of Dellawood Holdings

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Oct 28 Influential energy trader Gennady Timchenko, co-owner of Gunvor trading house, has expanded his business empire by buying a 37.5 percent stake in Russia's largest petrochemical company, Sibur.

Investment company Dellawood Holdings Limited said it had closed a deal to buy 100 percent of Sibur, with 37.5 percent of the firm going to Timchenko. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

Gazprombank, former investment vehicle of the world's top gas producer, Gazprom , in December sold 50 percent in Sibur -- which reprocesses more than half the country's petroleum gas -- to Leonid Mikhelson.

Mikhelson heads Russia's top non-state gas producer, Novatek , where he and Timchenko are majority shareholders.

Both men are also beneficiaries of Dellawood Holdings, with Mikhelson owning 57.5 percent and Timchenko 37.5 percent as of Oct. 27.

Mikhelson also secured an agreement to acquire the other half of Sibur.

Gazprombank said in December it valued the company at $7.35 billion excluding debt.

On Friday, Dellawood said Mikhelson now has 57.5 percent in the company, while Sibur's management will control 5 percent.

"Sibur is one of Russia's fastest-growing companies, and that is why I was keen to accept Leonid Mikhelson's offer to become a shareholder," Timchenko said in emailed comments to Reuters.

"I know Sibur's strategy and support the targets the company has set. Sibur's management team is highly qualified for the job. I am sure that consistent implementation of the company's strategy will support further increases in the value of the business." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Hulmes)