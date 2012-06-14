June 14 Time Inc's stable of 20 magazines,
including Sports Illustrated and People, are now available for
subscription on Apple's Newsstand, the company said on
Thursday.
The publishing arm of Time Warner Inc was the last
holdout, among large magazine companies, to agree to sell
subscriptions through Apple Newsstand.
"It's an important step toward fulfilling our goal of being
everywhere consumers want us to be," Laura Lang, Time Inc CEO
said in a statement.
Prior to the announcement, consumers have had to go through
each magazine's website to get a digital subscription for the
iPad.
Existing print subscribers of Time Inc will be able to
access the digital editions at no additional cost.
Single-copy editions have always been available through
Apple.
A bone of contention for publishers - since Apple launched
the iPad in the spring of 2010 and courted content providers -
has been the control of subscriber data and the cut of revenue
Apple takes from publications. Typically, Apple takes a 30
percent cut from titles sold through its Newsstand.
Apple has wanted to be the primary contact for magazine
subscribers, essentially controlling valuable information like
addresses and other demographic details. Magazines, too, are
keen on this data, which they use to sell advertising.
Subscribers may choose to share their data with the
publisher, a process known in the industry as "opting in."
Terms of the deal with Time Inc were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba. Editing by Bernadette Baum)