NEW YORK May 11 An American mother shown
breastfeeding her three-year-old son on a controversial cover of
Time magazine that has sparked a national debate about
attachment parenting defended the practice on Friday, saying it
was a personal choice.
Jamie Lynne Grumet, a 26-year-old mother from Los Angeles
who herself was breastfed until she was six, said extended
breastfeeding and attachment parenting has benefited her family.
"I don't feel like it takes away from my personal life. My
relationship with my husband is very, very important to me. It
gives my children a strong bond too," she told the "Today"
morning program.
The provocative photo of Grumet feeding her toddler son Aram
who is standing on a baby chair to reach her exposed breast has
caused a media uproar.
In a Today poll of 122,000 people who were asked what they
thought of the cover, 27 percent said it was great but 73
percent sa id they really did not want to see it.
Attachment parenting involves prolonged physical bonding
with a child through extended breastfeeding, carrying and
sleeping with the baby as well as responding to the infant's
cries.
The phrase was coined by Dr Bill Sears, a 72-year-old
pediatrician who wrote "The Baby Book." Critics of attachment
parenting say it takes motherhood to the extreme and is not good
for the child.
But Sears denied it is harmful and said the style of
parenting produces a happy, healthy, well-connected baby.
"I've never yet seen an attachment parenting baby who has
become a school bully," he told the "Today" show.
Grumet, who also has a five-year-old child, said she knew
the breastfeeding Time cover would create a media craze.
"It is a big commitment and it is not right for everyone.
You need to do what is best for your baby and for your own
family," she said.
Grumet added that she hoped her son's fourth year will be
his last breastfeeding.
