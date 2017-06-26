By Sheila N. Dang
| NEW YORK, June 26
NEW YORK, June 26 Time Inc said Monday
it will license its Fortune brand for stock indexes based on the
Fortune 500 in a new partnership with Barclays PLC in
an effort to diversify Time's revenue into the growing
index-investing business.
The Barclays Fortune 500 Equal Weighted Index will launch in
July, tracking about 450 publicly traded companies with a
combined revenue of more than $11 trillion, Dupe Adeyemo, a
director at Barclays, told Reuters.
The index will exclude private companies, master limited
partnerships and companies that do not meet liquidity
requirements among the Fortune 500, Adeyemo said.
Time, which like many of its publishing peers has been
struggling as print circulation shrinks and advertisers shift to
digital platforms, will aim to broaden its revenue with the
partnership as index-based investing is increasing in
popularity.
"We're trying to be more creative about ways to expand our
brand," said Brian O'Keefe, deputy editor of Fortune magazine.
"Frankly, this index should have been done a long time ago." In
addition to the magazine, the brand hosts conferences such as
the "Most Powerful Women Summit" and is expanding online.
Time declined to discuss the financial terms of the
partnership.
Revenue-weighted and profit-weighted indexes are planned for
the fourth quarter this year, Adeyemo said.
“We think a name like Fortune that resonates with the public
… will distinguish ourselves among other ETFs that come out in
the market,” Adeyemo said.
The Fortune 500 is an annual list compiled and published by
Fortune magazine that ranks 500 of the largest U.S. corporations
by total revenue.
It is unclear if Time Inc will be able to generate
meaningful revenue by getting into the index business.
"The licensing of indices is not a phenomenally lucrative
business," said Dave Nadig, chief executive officer of ETF.com,
based in New York.
Time evaluated a sale earlier this year, but talks with
Meredith Corp failed when the two could not agree on price
.
Earlier this month, Time eliminated 300 positions or 4
percent of its workforce.
Over the past 12 months, index mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds pulled in $718 billion, while active funds
bled $152 billion, according to the Thomson Reuters research
service Lipper.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York; additional reporting by
Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)