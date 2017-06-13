UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
NEW YORK, June 13 Time Inc said on Tuesday it is eliminating 300 positions, or 4 percent of its workforce, through layoffs and buyouts, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
The cuts were being made as the New York-based media company, which publishes Time, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, is looking to cut costs and reinvest in growth areas, according to the memo from Time Inc Chief Executive Officer Rich Battista to employees. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
June 22 Britain's biggest builder, Barratt Developments, on Thursday appointed Jessica White as chief financial officer with immediate effect, five months after the former CFO left by mutual agreement.