SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by
former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of
bidding for Time Inc, owner of People and Sports
Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The group, which also included media executive Ynon Kreiz,
decided that the price Time Inc was asking for was too high
considering the turnaround that was needed to boost growth, the
person said, asking not to be named because the matter is
private.
A representative for the investor group declined to comment
while Time Inc could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by
Sandra Maler)