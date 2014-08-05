BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Aug 5 Time Inc, the largest magazine publisher in the United States, reported a 1.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in subscription revenue and newsstand sales.
Time posted a loss of $32 million, or 30 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $75 million, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $820 million from $833 million.
The company's publications include People, Sports Illustrated and its namesake Time magazine, and this is its first earnings report following its spinoff from Time Warner Inc . (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.