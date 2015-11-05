BRIEF-NordLB says hopes complete ship loan deal with KKR in Q2
April 6 NordLB board member Hinrich Holm says at annual press conference
Nov 5 Time Inc reported a 5.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue as print advertisement sales continued to fall and a strong dollar hurt income from outside the United States.
The magazine publisher reported a net loss of $913 million, or $8.30 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit $48 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.
Time, whose titles include Sports Illustrated, People and Time magazine, said total revenue fell to $773 million from $821 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
SAO PAULO, April 6 Qatar Investment Authority's sold about 2.5 percent of Banco Santander Brasil SA for 2.3 billion reais ($737 million) in a restricted offering after banks exercised an option to buy extra units, the bank said on Thursday.
* Achillion announces initiation of patient dosing in phase 2 study of ACH-4471 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria