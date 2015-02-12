Feb 12 Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, Time and People, reported a 7.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by falling circulation and weak print advertising.

The company's Total revenue fell to $895 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $966 million a year earlier.

Net income more than doubled to $145 million, or $1.32 per share, from $66 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Time said it kick started a restructuring plan in fourth quarter that resulted in a pre-tax charge of $28 million, aimed at headcount reductions and other efforts. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)