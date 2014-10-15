BRIEF-CanniMed Q1 loss per share C$0.19 from continuing operations
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
NEW YORK Oct 15 Time Warner Inc
* Says it aims to deliver $6 per share of adjusted eps by 2016 and $8 per share of adjusted. Eps in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jennifer Saba)
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
* Serinus energy -in q4 2016, production volumes decreased 11% to 1,131 boe per day, compared to 1,277 boe per day in comparable period of 2015
* Avcorp industries -ed merlo, co's chief financial officer, has been appointed to board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: