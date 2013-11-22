NEW YORK, Nov 22 (IFR) - The cost of insuring Time Warner
Cable Inc's debt against default rose on Friday on media
reports that a possible bid by Charter Communications
could be nearing.
By 07:50am, the company's five-year credit default swaps
were 27.5bp, or 13.3%, wider at 234bp, according to Markit data.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Charter was
weighing a bid before the year-end, and the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday that Charter Communications is nearing an
agreement with banks to raise funds for a deal.
Charter has held talks with banks including Bank of America,
Barclays, and Deutsche Bank regarding a multi-billion-dollar
debt package that would underpin an offer for Time Warner Cable,
the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The WSJ article said a tie-up could involve an incremental
debt component of as much as USD16bn.
A potential leveraged takeover by Charter Communications
would likely result in Time Warner Cable losing its
investment-grade rating, Moody's warned back in July. Time
Warner has around USD27bn of debt, according to Moody's, which
rates the company Baa2 with a stable outlook.
Bondholders also have limited protection in the event of an
acquisition, Moody's warned.
"This is particularly due to the absence of
change-of-control protection," Moody's analyst Jessica Reiss
said in the July report.
"Instead bondholders must rely on the liens covenant for
subordination, which prohibits liens on assets securing debt,
except those on debt up the greater of 15% of the company's
consolidated net worth and USD500m."