Jan 8 Activist shareholders could push media
company Time Warner Inc to sell itself or spin off its
lucrative HBO business, the New York Post reported late on
Thursday.
While the activist shareholders have not approached Time
Warner officially, New York-based firm Corvex Management is
planning a move, The New York Post reported, citing sources
familiar with the situation. (nyp.st/1TINoaP)
Both Time Warner and Corvex Management could not immediately
be reached for comments outside regular business hours.
Time Warner, the owner of cable channels TNT and TBS Cartoon
Network, said in November that ratings for its "key" domestic
entertainment networks had dropped more than anticipated.
The company said it was evaluating whether to keep rights
for its shows longer for on-demand viewing instead of licensing
them to services like Netflix Inc or Amazon.com Inc
.
Shares of Time Warner Inc were up 2.2 percent at $71.75 in
premarket trading on Friday. They had lost about a quarter of
their value in 2015.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)