Jan 12 Time Warner Inc Chief Executive
Jeff Bewkes is against a sale or a spinoff of premium cable
channel HBO, but hinted he would be open to a sale of the whole
company, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
Bewkes told investors in a series of closed-door meetings on
Monday that splitting units HBO or the Turner Broadcasting
cable-TV business wouldn't make sense, the Post reported on
Tuesday. (nyp.st/1mTdZXM)
HBO's shows include hits such as "Game of Thrones" and "True
Detective".
Bewkes played coy when asked about a sale of Time Warner,
saying he wanted to "increase shareholder value," sources told
the New York Post.
A Time Warner spokesman declined to comment.
In 2014, Time Warner snubbed a takeover offer from
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that valued it at $85 per
share.
Meanwhile, activist investor Carl Icahn is buying up shares
in Time Warner, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday. CNBC quoted him as saying that he does not own one share
of Time Warner.
Icahn waged an unsuccessful break-up campaign against Time
Warner in 2006, when Bewkes was the No. 2 executive at the
company.
