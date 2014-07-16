BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
July 16 Time Warner Inc's management rebuffed Fox's recent takeover approach partly due to concerns over the company's corporate governance and the succession plan of its chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rupert Murdoch, a source familiar with the matter said.
The company also said on Wednesday that there was "significant risk and uncertainty" over the valuation of Fox's non-voting stock, which would have been used in the stock portion of the deal. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.