Oct 28 Time Warner Inc's pay TV network
HBO is preparing to cut 7 percent of its staff in the United
States or about 150 jobs.
HBO employs 2,400 people domestically. Time Warner, under
pressure to boost profits after rejecting a takeover bid, has
also announced cuts at its other units: cable networks Turner
Broadcasting and movie studio Warner Bros.
Richard Plepler, the chief executive of HBO, wrote in memo
to staff on Oct. 15 obtained by Reuters, "We have a long history
of tightly managing our overhead so that we're able to maximize
investment in the creation, distribution and marketing of
content.
"We also shift resources when necessary toward areas with
the greatest potential to drive revenue growth and to enhance
our brand."
Variety first reported the news of job reductions at HBO.
On Oct. 15, HBO announced during a Time Warner presentation
to investors that it plans to launch a stand-alone online
streaming video service next year making hit shows like "Game of
Thrones" available to people who do not subscribe to cable TV.
Last year, HBO made almost $5 billion in revenue, and $1.7
billion in operating income.
Time Warner is under pressure to boost its stock price after
it rejected a bid this summer from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox of $85 per share.
Share of Time Warner were up 0.3 percent at $79.51 in noon
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)