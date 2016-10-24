Oct 24 Time Warner Inc Chief Executive
Jeff Bewkes said on Monday that AT&T Inc was the only
company to make a takeover approach for the media group.
AT&T said on Saturday it had agreed to buy Time Warner for
$85.4 billion, or $107.50 per share, to gain control of cable TV
channels HBO and CNN, film studio Warner Bros, and other coveted
media assets.
"Nobody else approached the company for a deal," Bewkes said
in an interview on CNBC.
Several media outlets had reported that Apple Inc
had also been interested in acquiring Time Warner.
Time Warner's shares were down 1.4 percent at $88.19 before
the opening bell on Monday. AT&T's shares were down 2.3 percent
at $36.62.
