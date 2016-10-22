(Adds background on deal)
Oct 22 AT&T Inc is set to announce as
early as Saturday a $85 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc
, sources familiar with the matter said, paving the way
for the biggest merger in the world this year, giving the
telecom company control of cable TV channels HBO and CNN, film
studio Warner Bros and other coveted media assets.
The deal, which has been agreed on most terms, would be one
of the largest in recent years in the sector as
telecommunications companies look to combine content and
distribution to capture customers replacing traditional pay-TV
packages with more streamlined offerings and online delivery.
AT&T will pay $110 per Time Warner share in cash and stock,
worth about $85 billion overall, sources told Reuters. It will
need to line up financing to pay for the deal, since it only has
$7.2 billion in cash on hand. This could put pressure on its
credit rating as it already has $120 billion in net debt as of
June 30, according to Moody's.
The boards of the two companies are meeting on Saturday to
approve the deal, one source told Reuters.
AT&T, whose main wireless phone and broadband service
business is showing signs of slowing growth, has already made
moves to turn itself into a media powerhouse, buying satellite
TV provider DirecTV last year for $48.5 billion.
It also in 2014 entered a joint venture, Otter Media, with
the Chernin Group to invest in media businesses, and has rolled
out video streaming services.
CONTENT PLUS DELIVERY
Time Warner is a major force in movies, TV and video games.
Its assets include the HBO, CNN, TBS and TNT networks as well as
the Warner Bros film studio, producer of the "Batman" and "Harry
Potter" film franchises. The company also owns a 10 percent
stake in video streaming site Hulu.
Time Warner Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes rejected an $80
billion offer from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc in
2014, but sources said on Friday that the former suitor had no
plans to renew its bid.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Apple Inc
approached Time Warner a few months ago about a
possible merger.
Owning more content gives cable and telecom companies
bargaining leverage with other content companies as customers
demand smaller, hand-picked cable offerings or switch to
watching online. And new mobile technology including
next-generation 5G networks could make a content tie-up
especially attractive for wireless providers.
"We think 5G mobile is coming, we think 5G mobile is an epic
game-changer," Rich Tullo, director of research at Albert Fried
& Company, said in a research note, adding that mobile providers
would be in position to disrupt traditional pay-TV services.
A previous Time Warner blockbuster deal, its 2000 merger
with AOL, is now considered one of the most ill-advised
corporate marriages on record.
Dallas-based AT&T and New York-based Time Warner did not
immediately return calls for comment.
