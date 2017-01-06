WASHINGTON Jan 6 AT&T Inc said on Friday it expects to bypass a powerful telecommunications regulator in its planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.

Dallas-based AT&T said in a securities filing that it anticipates Time Warner will not need to transfer any of its FCC licenses to AT&T, which would likely mean the deal will only need the approval of the U.S. Justice Department. The deal faces hurdles including the fact that in October President-elect Donald Trump said he was opposed to the merger. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)