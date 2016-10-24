(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Oct 24 AT&T Inc may bypass a
powerful telecommunications regulator by offloading a Time
Warner broadcast station, analysts say, as the telcommunications
giant braces for what is expected to be a lengthy and tough
antitrust review of its proposed $85.4 billion deal to buy Time
Warner Inc.
Dallas-based AT&T said late Saturday the deal would need
approval of the U.S. Justice Department and the companies were
determining which Time Warner U.S. Federal Communications
Commission licenses, if any, would transfer to AT&T as part of
the deal. Any such transfers would require FCC approval.
AT&T has clashed with the FCC in recent years on a number of
fronts. An AT&T spokesman declined on Sunday to elaborate on
whether the FCC would need to formally approve the transaction.
FCC spokesman Neil Grace declined to comment.
Comcast's 2011 takeover of NBCUniversal - the last marriage
of a distribution powerhouse with a major media and content
provider, such as AT&T and Time Warner - was reviewed by both
the Justice Department and the FCC.
The FCC played a key role in that review and, by a 4-1 vote,
approved the deal with significant conditions, some of which
last until 2018.
The Justice Department has to prove a proposed deal harms
competition in order to block it. But the FCC has broad leeway
to block a merger it deems not to be the "public interest" and
can impose additional conditions.
Despite its big media footprint, Time Warner has only one
FCC-regulated broadcast station, WPCH-TV in Atlanta. Time Warner
could sell the license to try to avoid a formal FCC review,
several analysts said.
But, even if AT&T acquires no licenses in the deal, BTIG
analyst Rich Greenfield said the FCC still may play an indirect
role in the merger review.
David McAtee, AT&T senior executive vice president and
general counsel, said in a statement Sunday history is on the
company's side in winning approval.
"In the modern history of the media and the internet, the
U.S. government has always approved vertical mergers like ours,
because they benefit consumers, strengthen competition, and, in
our case, encourage innovation and investment," he said.
ROCKY FCC RELATIONSHIP
AT&T, which has repeatedly clashed with the FCC over the
past several years over major industry regulations, said on
Saturday one benefit to its buying Time Warner is that the
programming company is "lightly regulated compared to much of
AT&T's existing operations."
AT&T has criticized much of FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's
ambitious proposed agenda, including new broadband privacy
regulations, reforms to the $45-billion-a-year business data
services market and a plan to allow consumers to ditch pay-TV
set top boxes.
AT&T was among those who sued the FCC in 2015 to block the
Obama administration's landmark rules barring internet service
providers from obstructing or slowing down consumer access to
web content.
The FCC proposed fining AT&T's Mobility unit $100 million in
June 2015 for misleading customers about unlimited mobile data
plans. The FCC has taken no further action to enforce the
proposed fine, and the company has it would "vigorously dispute
the FCC's assertions."
AT&T and the FCC are working together on some issues. AT&T
chief executive Randall Stephenson is chairing a task force to
crack down on robocalls after the FCC's Wheeler in July urged
new industry action. Both are attending a task force meeting
Wednesday in Washington.
Experts expect tougher regulatory, political and consumer
scrutiny of the deal compared to Comcast's purchase of
NBCUniversal. A U.S. Senate antitrust committee plans to hold a
hearing on the new deal in November.
While the Comcast deal offers a potential roadmap for
winning approval by agreeing to conditions, it also could lead
to tougher and more enforceable conditions that opponents
already are demanding.
In 2011, Comcast agreed to 150 conditions, including
sacrificing day-to-day control of popular video website Hulu and
making NBCUniversal programs available to competitive streaming
services. Others were aimed at ensuring Comcast, as the owner of
major content from NBC and various cable channels, dealt fairly
with rival cable and satellite providers.
Matt Wood, policy director at public interest group Free
Press said "the lessons from Comcast/NBC are that it's hard to
enforce any behavioral conditions, ever, especially in timely
fashion. A remedy isn't worth much to a competitor if it takes
years in court and millions of dollars in legal fees to get it."
John Bergmayer, senior counsel at Public Knowledge, a
digital rights advocacy group, said "regulators need to
anticipate how their good intentions might be thwarted ... and
maybe just adopt simpler conditions that leave less room for
lawyering."
Comcast declined to comment Sunday. But, in 2014, the
company defended its compliance, saying "Comcast is a company
that keeps its promises and plays fair."
Greenfield said that in the Comcast deal, regulators had
come to regret allowing Comcast to pledge to "behavioral
conditions' - such as equitable treatment of competitors - and
viewed "structural" conditions, such as promises to sell certain
assets, as easier to enforce.
"Regulators will fear that AT&T will use its distribution
footprint to favor Time Warner content vs. third-parties,"
Greenfield said in a note.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Lisa Girion)